Drew Lock Replaces Daniel Jones During Eagles' Blowout Over Giants
The New York Giants got absolutely smoked by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Saquon Barkley's first game back at MetLife Stadium. While the Eagles haven't exactly been dominant in 2024 and were slow to get going against New York they eventually did, in fact, get going. The Giants were steamrolled from the second quarter on and an early fourth quarter touchdown gave Philly a comfortable 28-3 lead.
That's when the Giants decided to make a change. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones was yanked for backup Drew Lock. It's not clear if it's a true benching or head coach Brian Daboll waving the white flag facing an insurmountable deficit.
Despite the return of top target Malik Nabers to the lineup, Jones did not have a good day against the Eagles. Prior to Lock subbing in, Jones mustered up only 99 yards through the air while completing 14 of 21 passing attempts. He recorded an additional 20 yards rushing on five carries to give him 119 yards of total offense in three quarters.
In his defense, Jones did not have any time to work in the pocket. The Giants gave up seven sacks with him dropping back, losing 56 yards on those plays. It's hard to be productive when the offensive line is that porous.
A tough day for Jones and the Giants as a whole.