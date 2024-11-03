Dub Jones, 1950s NFL Star Who Scored Record Six Touchdowns in One Game, Dies at 99
Dub Jones, an NFL star of the 1950s who once scored six touchdowns in one game, died Saturday in Ruston, La., the Cleveland Browns announced. He was 99.
Jones—a halfback, defensive back, wingback and tailback at various points in his 10-year professional career—played for the Browns from 1946 to '55. During Cleveland's golden age, he won three championships in the NFL and two championships in the Browns' original league—the All-America Football Conference.
The LSU and Tulane product went straight to the AAFC out of college, playing with the Miami Seahawks and Brooklyn Dodgers before joining the Browns.
In Cleveland, Jones won the AAFC in 1948 and '49 before contributing to NFL championship teams in 1950, '54 and '55. He was named an All-Pro in '51.
Among trivia-minded fans, Jones is remembered for what he accomplished on Nov. 25, 1951. In a 42–21 Browns win over the Chicago Bears, Jones scored all six of Cleveland's touchdowns—four on the ground and two through the air.
The four players in NFL history with six touchdowns in one game are Duluth Eskimos fullback Ernie Nevers in 1926, Jones, Bears halfback Gale Sayers in 1965, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in 2020.