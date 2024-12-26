Eagles Add Former Notre Dame QB With Jalen Hurts Still Reeling From Concussion
The Philadelphia Eagles are entering their Week 17 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys with some quarterback injuries—Jalen Hurts has a concussion and backup Kenny Pickett has a ribs injury.
With those two injuries in mind, the Eagles signed former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to the practice squad on Thursday, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Book was previously on the Eagles' roster in 2022, but he didn't participate in any games. Philadelphia also has Tanner McKee on the roster.
Hurts still has a chance to clear concussion protocol this week and start on Sunday vs. their NFC East rivals. The team didn't practice on Wednesday because of Christmas, but put out an estimated injury report. Hurts was estimated to be a non-participant.
Pickett, on the other hand, suffered a ribs injury on Sunday in the 36–33 loss to the Washington Commanders. He came in as backup after Hurts suffered the concussion early in the game. Pickett was estimated to be a limited participant, so it's possible Pickett could get the start on Sunday.
Regardless of who starts on Sunday, the Eagles now have some more help in quarterback depth with Book on the practice squad. The Eagles already clinched a playoff spot, so they will be looking to bring back Hurts and Pickett healthy by the postseason at least.