Jalen Hurts Leaves Eagles-Commanders Game With Concussion, After Taking Hit to the Head
Philadelphia Eagles fans are collectively holding their breath right now.
On Sunday as the Eagles took on the Washington Commanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts took a hit to the head and had to be removed from the game. He was replaced by backup Kenny Pickett.
As Philadelphia faced second-and-20 from Washington's 34-yard line, Hurts took a snap and scampered 13 yards on a designed quarterback run. As he went to the ground he was hit hard by Commanders defenders Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner and his head bounced off the turf. Hurts was visibly wobbly after standing up.
Here's a look at the play:
And a close-up of the hit:
Fox's Pam Oliver had an update and Hurts appeared ready to go back into the game after visiting the medical tent.
Soon after, he was taken to the locker room and it was announced he was being evaluated for a concussion.
Pickett came in to replace Hurts and four plays later he finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.
We'll see if Hurts returns to the game. He already made news on Sunday for wearing a mismatched suit and cleats, but this injury has overshadowed all of that.
UPDATE: Hurts has officially been ruled out.