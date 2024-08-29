Eagles’ A.J. Brown Has Simple Plan to Stay Safe in Brazil for Opener vs. Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will make the NFL's first trip to Brazil for their Week 1 contest on Sept. 6 at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.
But don't expect the players, especially Eagles two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, to embrace the tourism opportunities in Brazil.
Brown, speaking to reporters from the Novacare Complex on Thursday, was asked about the trip and if he had learned any Portuguese for his potential travels around the city of São Paulo. Brown said he hadn't because the Eagles held a meeting with an extensive list of "Do Not Do's" for the players during the trip.
"No, because we had a meeting yesterday. It was like a whole bunch of don't do's," Brown said with a laugh. "I'm just trying to go down there. Win a football game and come back home.
"That's the best way I can put it."
It's not the first time the question of safety has come up in discussion of the Week 1 game in Brazil.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs made headlines back in June when, during an appearance on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, said that the players would not be able to wear green, adding that it had "something to do with the gangs." An NFL spokesperson denied Jacobs's claim and he later apologized.
Clearly, the Eagles are taking player safety very seriously either way. But they may not have to worry about Brown, who had one simple takeaway from the "Do Not Do's" meeting.
"It was me talking to them and asking a lot of questions," Brown explained. "You know that was my first initial thought but after hearing all the stuff, I'm probably gonna be in my room."
When asked to elaborate on what the Eagles told the players they could not do, Brown paused before his eyes widened.
"A lot," he said. "Honestly, things that we would normally do here ... Even as simple as just walking down the street with your phone in your hand. Stuff like that, which is kinda crazy but ... It's alright."
The NFL in February announced the Eagles would be playing in Brazil, but their opponent was not revealed until April.