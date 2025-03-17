Eagles, All-Pro Tackle Lane Johnson Agree to Affluent Reworked Contract
Philly's left tackle will continue to protect Jalen Hurts' blindside for years to come.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Lane Johnson have agreed to a reworked contract.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has added an additional $8 million to the tackle's deal over the next two years as well as $30 million in guarantees. He will now earn $48 million over the next two seasons—$40 million of which is guaranteed.
The deal ties the 35-year-old to Philly through the 2027 season.
Johnson was drafted by the Eagles out of Oklahoma in the first round (No. 14) in the 2013 NFL draft. He's started all 158 NFL games he's played in and is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, a three-time Second-Team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, and—of course—a two-time Super Bowl champion.
