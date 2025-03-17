SI

Eagles, All-Pro Tackle Lane Johnson Agree to Affluent Reworked Contract

Philly's left tackle will continue to protect Jalen Hurts' blindside for years to come.

Mike Kadlick

Lane Johnson has agreed to a contract extension.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles and Lane Johnson have agreed to a reworked contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has added an additional $8 million to the tackle's deal over the next two years as well as $30 million in guarantees. He will now earn $48 million over the next two seasons—$40 million of which is guaranteed.

The deal ties the 35-year-old to Philly through the 2027 season.

Johnson was drafted by the Eagles out of Oklahoma in the first round (No. 14) in the 2013 NFL draft. He's started all 158 NFL games he's played in and is a two-time First-Team All-Pro, a three-time Second-Team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, and—of course—a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

