Eagles' Audaciously Early Gatorade Shower of Nick Sirianni Had NFL Fans Buzzing

Karl Rasmussen

Nick Sirianni gets Gatorade bath from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at Super Bowl LIX
Nick Sirianni gets Gatorade bath from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at Super Bowl LIX / Screenshot via Arye Pulli on X
The Philadelphia Eagles dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX, outlasting the reigning champions 40–22 in what was a complete blowout.

With the game in tow, the Eagles began their championship celebrations a tad early. With just under three minutes left in the game, star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith tracked down head coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline and hit him with the traditional Gatorade shower.

It's a tradition that occurs in every Super Bowl, though usually players wait until the final whistles have sounded before emptying the Gatorade cooler onto their coach. Holding a 40–14 lead at the time, the wide receivers figured there was no way the Eagles would lose their grip on the game, and they snuck behind Sirianni to deliver a somewhat premature and disrespectful Gatorade bath before the two-minute warning.

The timing of the moment wasn't lost upon NFL fans, who were quick to point out the disrespectful nature of such an early Gatorade bath.

