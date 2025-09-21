Eagles' 'Big Dom' DiSandro Fined $75K by NFL for What He Did With His Phone
Big Dom's wallet took a massive hit this week.
According to NFL reporter Derrick Gunn, Eagles assistant Dom DiSandro has been fined $75,000 by the league for texting while in the team's bench area during their late-August preseason game vs. the Jets.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo followed up the report with more news, explaining that Philly appealed the fine, arguing that Big Dom only had one foot in the bench area. Said appeal was denied.
This isn’t the first time DiSandro has been levied a hefty fine from the NFL. Back in 2023, he was hit with a $100,000 penalty and banned from the Eagles’ sideline for the rest of the season after a sideline scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
DiSandro—known famously as Big Dom—has worked in the Eagles' organization since 1999 and currently holds the title(s) of Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer and Director of Gameday Coaching Operations. The late-40-year-old is a Philadelphia native and played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Eagles welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Philly on Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. ET kick off.