Cameras Caught Eagles’ Brandon Graham Having Heated Pregame Moment With Browns
Brandon Graham was fired up before even one snap was taken on Sunday.
The veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end was caught on camera yelling at Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones and pretty much the entire roster as they left the field following pregame warmups. The 36-year-old former All-Pro was pumped up.
Video is below.
There's no word on what caused this interaction, but other than Jones, only a few of the Browns' players even seemed to notice.
The Eagles are 2-2 and coming off a bye week. They need to hammer the lowly 1-4 Browns to help turn their season around. It's possible Graham was just trying to get fired up for a game against a seemingly inferior opponent.
Whatever the Eagles have been doing so far this season hasn't worked. They opened the season with a 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, then fell at home to the Atlanta Falcons 22-21. They followed that up by sneaking by the New Orleans Saints 15-12, but in Week 4 they were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-16.
Things aren't going great in Philly. We'll see if Graham & Co. can get it turned around this week.