Eagles DE Brandon Graham Makes Retirement Decision After 15 Seasons
After a lengthy Philadelphia Eagles career, defensive end Brandon Graham is walking away a champion.
Graham is retiring from the NFL with immediate effect, he announced in a Tuesday morning press conference. The 36-year-old recorded 3.5 sacks in 11 games in 2024.
“I gave it everything I have," Graham told reporters in his farewell statement.
The Eagles drafted Graham 13th out of Michigan in 2010, and he never left. His 76.5 sacks rank third in team history—a remarkable feat considering he only cracked double-digit sacks once. He retires a two-time Super Bowl champion, having reached the summit in 2017 and '24; a pivotal strip-sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII helped seal Philadelphia's first Super Bowl win.
He made one Pro Bowl after an eight-sack season in 2020, and also garnered some All-Pro love after a career-high 59 tackles in 2016.
In Nov. 2023, Graham set a franchise record by playing in his 189th game for the Eagles.