Eagles' Brandon Graham Announces He's Out for Season With Triceps Injury
Brandon Graham may have played his final snap for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
The veteran linebacker suffered a triceps injury late into the Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams and told reporters after the game that he'd be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Graham, who had planned to retire after this season, was emotional when he informed reporters that he tore his triceps during Sunday's win. The 15-year veteran has spent his entire career in Philadelphia but is set to see his long tenure on the field for the franchise come to an early end as a result of the injury.
"Like I told the boys, man. The mission's still the mission. We pour everything we can into this game... I'm about to enjoy this little rehab and then I'm about to enjoy leading this team the rest of the year. As soon as I can be back out there, I'm gonna be out there," said Graham. "As a player, I'm out for the year."
"If I had to go out like this, I gave it everything I got," Graham said to reporters after detailing the injury.
The 36-year-old has been with the Eagles since 2010, when he was drafted with the No. 13 pick out of Michigan. He's since become the franchise's all-time leader in games played with 206 and was part of the Super Bowl-winning team in the 2017 season.
An all-time franchise great, Graham cemented his place in Philadelphia football lore and made clear he plans to stick around and help as a leader for the team throughout the rest of the year.