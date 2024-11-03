SI

Eagles Break Remarkable First Quarter Scoreless Streak on Sweet Saquon Barkley Catch

Barkley put an end to Philly's scoreless streak in first quarters this season.

Liam McKeone

Barkley signed with the Eagles this offseason
Barkley signed with the Eagles this offseason / NFL on CB
The Philadelphia Eagles entered Week 9 with a 5-2 record and a weird quirk of their offense. For the varying levels of success the offense has found under Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, Philly did not score a single point in the first quarter through seven games of the 2024 season. Not a touchdown, not a field goal, not even a safety. In every game leading up to Sunday's action, the Eagles had zero points on the scoreboard after 15 minutes.

The remarkable streak finally came to an end against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it was all thanks to an awesome catch by Barkley. Check it out:

It is so much harder than it comes across on-screen to track a ball mid-flight like that, and it's rare to see a running back capable of doing so. But that's why the Eagles gave Barkley a three-year $37 million deal in free agency this offseason.

Maybe now that the floodgates are open, the Eagles will stop waiting a quarter to put points on the board.

