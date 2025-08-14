Eagles, Browns Offensive Linemen Crack Open Beers After Joint Practice
Training camp can be quite the doozy in the NFL, and when joint practices come along, it can get that much tougher. So what better way to finish up a grueling session with another team than by enjoying an ice-cold beer?
The Eagles and Browns did just that on Thursday.
With Cleveland visiting Philly this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, guard Landon Dickerson—sidelined due to a knee injury—took it upon himself to pack a cooler of Miller Lites for himself, his fellow teammates, and the Browns' offensive linemen to enjoy after practice.
Brooks Kubena of The Athletic snapped a picture of the on-field meetup. Here's a look:
Just couple of guys being dudes.
Saturday's preseason contest between the Browns and the Eagles is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.