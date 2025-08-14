SI

Eagles, Browns Offensive Linemen Crack Open Beers After Joint Practice

Nothing like an ice cold beer after practice, right?

Mike Kadlick

Landon Dickerson brought some beers to practice.
Landon Dickerson brought some beers to practice. / Photo via @BKubena on X
In this story:

Training camp can be quite the doozy in the NFL, and when joint practices come along, it can get that much tougher. So what better way to finish up a grueling session with another team than by enjoying an ice-cold beer?

The Eagles and Browns did just that on Thursday.

With Cleveland visiting Philly this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, guard Landon Dickerson—sidelined due to a knee injury—took it upon himself to pack a cooler of Miller Lites for himself, his fellow teammates, and the Browns' offensive linemen to enjoy after practice.

Brooks Kubena of The Athletic snapped a picture of the on-field meetup. Here's a look:

Just couple of guys being dudes.

Saturday's preseason contest between the Browns and the Eagles is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL