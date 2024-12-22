Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Flashed Double Birds at Commanders Fans After Being Ejected
He's going to be hearing from the NFL about this.
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is likely going to be hearing from the NFL this coming week for his actions in Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Gardner-Johnson was called for a unsportsmanlike penalty in the second quarter after he had his helmet punched off his head by Washington's Dyami Brown.
Then in the third quarter he was called for another unsportsmanlike penalty which resulted in him being ejected from the game.
Gardner-Johnson was not happy about that and flipped off the fans on his way to the locker room:
The Eagles, who have won 10 straight games, lead the Commanders, 27-14 late in the third quarter.
