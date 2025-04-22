Eagles Center Has Very Relatable Idea for First Purchase After Signing $68M Extension
The Philadelphia Eagles signed center Cam Jurgens to a four-year, $68 million contract extension on Monday, and the Super Bowl winner had a hilariously relatable idea for his first purchase with his new riches.
"You know, I haven't given it too much thought. I feel like I fly a lot, so I might look into this thing called TSA PreCheck," Jurgens said during a presser, with a smile on his face. "I feel like that sounds like it's a good idea. I'm kind of tired of waiting in lines. I think I can afford that, so I think I'm going to look into TSA PreCheck next and see if I can get that done."
Watch a video of that hilarious answer below:
Procrastinating on getting PreCheck because, for whatever reason, you couldn't convince yourself to splurge on the convenience? We've all been there.
Jurgens's new deal, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, includes $39.4 million guaranteed and runs through the 2029 season. This past year was the 25-year-old Pro Bowler's first as the team's starting center, having just taken over for the now-retired Jason Kelce, though he started 11 games as a guard in 2023.