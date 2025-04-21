Eagles Sign Pro Bowl Center Cam Jurgens to Four-Year Contract Extension
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to a four-year contract extension worth $68 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. The deal includes $39.4 million guaranteed and will keep Jurgens playing in Philly through the 2029 season, per Schefter.
It's a big raise for Jurgens after only one year as the starting center for the Eagles. But it was a very good year. Jurgens took over for franchise legend Jason Kelce following his retirement last offseason and excelled, earning a Pro Bowl nomination as Philadelphia dominated on the ground all season long. Jurgens helped hold down the middle of the NFL's best offensive line; along with his teammates, he paved the way for Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts en route to this year's Super Bowl victory. Jurgens also made headlines for toughing it out throughout the postseason despite a back injury.
Jurgens, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was entering the final year of his rookie deal prior to the extension. He started 11 games for the Eagles in 2023 as a guard before taking over for Kelce in 2024.