Eagles, Chiefs Reveal Super Bowl LIX Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles have the honor of serving as the home team in Super Bowl LIX, which means they were able to have first pick of which color jerseys to wear. And it appears it will be the same sartorial situation as it was back when these two teams matched up in Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles wearing midnight green and the Chiefs sporting white.
The Chiefs won that matchup, 38-35, yet it's just one data point in a more complete story if you believe uniforms have anything to do with Super Bowl outcomes.
Philadelphia wore green after the New England Patriots opted for white in Super Bowl LII and Philly Special'd their way to victory. The Chiefs wore white in their Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers and red for both their wins over the San Francisco 49ers.
Also in play here is the oddity that teams wearing white are 17-3 over the last 20 Super Bowls. So there are numbers and vibes pretty much anyone wishes to take them to inspire confidence or doom.