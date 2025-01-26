SI

Eagles, Commanders Fans Join Forces to Roast Cowboys Before NFC Title Game

Ryan Phillips

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders tailgate before the 2025 NFC Championship Game.
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders tailgate before the 2025 NFC Championship Game. / Via Tailgate Ted on X
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are about to play the biggest game in their storied rivalry, but both fanbases can both agree there's another team they hate more.

On Sunday, hours before the NFC championship game, Eagles fans and Commanders fans met at a tailgate lot and teamed up to focus their ire on the Dallas Cowboys. The two sets of fans got together and changed, "Dallas sucks" repeatedly.

Apparently, the enemy of my enemy...

The Eagles and Commanders have never faced each other in an NFC title game, which makes the stakes of Sunday's matchup a rivalry that has existed since 1934. Despite that, ripping the Cowboys takes precedence over focusing on each other.

The Cowboys made headlines this week when they surprised everyone by hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach. Meanwhile, two of their primary rivals are battling for a spot in the Super Bowl.

