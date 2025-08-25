Eagles Cut Former First-Round Pick Just Months After Trading for Him
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a surprising cut.
Just months after acquiring Kenyon Green in a trade with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia has waived the former first-round pick.
The Eagles landed Green and a fifth-round pick in exchange for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-rounder in March. The Texas A&M product was expected to compete for a backup guard spot, but wasn't able to earn it.
Houston selected Green with the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft and he never really made an impact in 27 career games, 23 of which he started. Green missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a shoulder injury in the team's final preseason game. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 38.6 for the 12 games he played during the 2024 campaign, among the worst in football.
It was always going to be difficult for Green to breakthrough with the Eagles, who have one of the NFL's best offensive lines. Their starting five of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson is outstanding. The also added tackle Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Green clearly has the size and some talent, it will be interesting to see if he's added to a practice squad in the next few days.