Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Stiff-Arms Packers Defender 20 Yards En Route to TD
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense was struggling during the second and third quarter of Sunday's wild-card round game against the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Dallas Goedert provided them with the spark they needed in the third quarter, turning what appeared to be a solid short gain on a completion from Jalen Hurts into six points.
Goedert caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and then tried to turn up field. Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine attempted to bring him down, but was met with a brutal stiff-arm from the veteran tight end.
Goedert fought off Valentine's tackle attempt for 20 yards, effectively dragging the defensive back with him while he fought his way toward the end zone. Valentine wasn't able to find his footing as Goedert bouldered through for an impressive touchdown, playing some bully ball while also managing to keep his feet in bounds as he tip-toed the sideline.
Tackling the 6' 5", 256-pound tight end by your lonesome is no easy feat, something Valentine found out the hard way while being taken for a ride into the end zone.