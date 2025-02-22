Eagles Defender Played Second Half of Super Bowl LIX Win With One Arm After Injury
Not only is Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. a Super Bowl champion, but he's a warrior too.
Smith Jr. tore his triceps during the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, then proceeded to play through the injury in the second half, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Smith, who was essentially playing with one arm in the second half, was no worse for the wear. The Georgia product tallied four pressures and two quarterback hits in 30 snaps, adding to the onslaught the Eagles' defensive line poured on the Chiefs' offensive line and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Oh, and Smith also didn't let the injury stop him from having the time of his life in the Eagles' locker room after the victory.
Smith, who on Wednesday underwent surgery to repair the injury, is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.
In 16 games played in '24, Smith tallied 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble.