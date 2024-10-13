Eagles Defenders Comically Collide Trying to Intercept Terrible Deshaun Watson Pass
Another week, another terrible half of football from Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback completed just five of 11 pass attempts for 46 yards in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles. Watson also took two sacks as the Browns punted on their first three possessions.
The closest Watson came to being a part of a highlight was when he terribly under threw a deep pass to Jerry Jeudy and two Eagles defenders collided trying to make the easy interception.
Amazingly, the Browns tied the game 10-10 right before the half thanks to a field goal and blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. It seems the cameraman following Jason Kelce around the parking lot is not the only person suffering an epic fail on camera in Philadelphia today.