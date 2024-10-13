Cameraman Falls Through RV Roof, Drops Camera While Covering Jason Kelce Beer Chug
Jaosn Kelce will be covering the Buffalo Bills-New York Jets Monday Night Football game tomorrow for ESPN. On Sunday morning he was in Philadelphia in a personal capacity attending a tailgate ahead of the Eagles' home game against the Cleveland Browns.
Or at least you would have thought he was there as a fan since he was up on top of a recreational vehicle chugging a beer. But he also had a microphone and was being followed around—on top of an RV mind you—by a cameraman.
We'll certainly find out which of Kelce's job took him to the top of a camper to drink a beer soon, but until then we'll just focus on the poor camera guy who stepped in the wrong spot and just about went through the roof of the camper while he dropped his camera.
This is one of the hazards of being tasked with following around Jason Kelce. Sometimes you fall through a roof while your subject is just crushing beers.