Eagles Defense Clearly Knew What Play Was Coming on Critical Fourth Down Stop
The Eagles escaped Lambeau Field with a 10–7 win against the Packers after an absolute slog of a game on Monday Night Football.
Both offenses struggled to find a rhythm, with the game heading to halftime at 0–0 and the first touchdown not coming until the fourth quarter. Conversely, both defenses looked stellar, but when the chips were down, it was the Eagles who were able to make the few stops that made the difference.
One of those key stops came late in the fourth quarter with the Philadelphia holding a 10–7 lead and the Packers driving just shy of midfield. With just 92 seconds left to play and the Packers facing fourth down, Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo saw something in the Green Bay offense that told him what play was coming.
"Inside zone this way! Inside zone this way!" he yelled to his teammates before the snap. It was in fact, an inside zone that way, and the Eagles’ defense blew the play up basically as soon as the ball moved.
The Eagles got the ball back with the stop, and were able to get one more stop later to finally end the game.
The Packers will have plenty to work on after the loss, but one of the first orders of business will have to be figuring out what Ojomo saw in the play that served as the tell. When NFL defenses know what’s coming, they are pretty good at stopping it.