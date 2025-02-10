SI

Eagles Fan Dawn Staley Posts Hilarious Video of Herself Dancing As Championship Nears

The South Carolina coach appears satisfied.

Dawn Staley during No. 2 South Carolina's 66–62 loss to No. 4 Texas on Feb. 9, 2025.
Dawn Staley during No. 2 South Carolina's 66–62 loss to No. 4 Texas on Feb. 9, 2025. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is Philadelphia to her core.

She was born in the city, played for its Dobbins Tech High School, played professionally for the Philadelphia Rage in the old American Basketball League, and coached at Temple. She may have left it, but it has never left her.

On Sunday, then, it was appropriate that Staley—usually a fierce competitor on the sidelines—posted a video on social media of her losing her mind during the final moments of the Super Bowl.

The Gamecocks boss left a string of emojis along with a 43-second clip of her dancing wildly in a Philadelphia Eagles big hat and sweatshirt.

Hilariously, No. 2 South Carolina actually lost 66–62 to No. 4 Texas earlier Sunday.

It's clear where the priorities of Staley—a true Philadelphian—lay as the Eagles polished off a 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs that was far more lopsided than the score indicated.

