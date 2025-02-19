Eagles Fan Discovers Jacket Containing Special Note at Parade, Creating New Tradition
Not every fan base can celebrate a championship like Philadelphia Eagles fans, as evidenced by the impressive celebrations down Broad Street after their wins in Super Bowls LII and LIX, and the respective parades celebrating those 2017 and '24 titles.
For one Eagles fan, Friday's parade has added significance. Amy Rannabargar discovered a starter jacket near the Philadelphia Museum of Art that may just become a little piece of Philly sports lore.
"I thought, oh no, someone left their jacket," Rannabargar told NBC10 in Philadelphia after she discovered it on a light pole. And then she noticed a note taped to the jacket lining, making it clear that it was not left by accident.
"If found, Do NOT return. This jacket belongs to you!" the note from the jacket's previous owner reads.
"I found this jacket on the night of the super bowl in 2018 and it only felt right to release back into the city when the eagles won again. Enjoy the jacket. I hope you get the opportunity to release back into the world w/ another SB win soon. Go Birds."
The jacket and note have gone viral in the Eagles corners of the internet after Rannabargar posted a picture to Facebook. She made clear that she fully intends to keep this newfound tradition alive whenever the Eagles win their third Super Bowl, writing her own note and hiding the jacket somewhere special.
"Now that I feel like people would be on the hunt for it so I’m like, I need to find a good hiding spot for it," Rannabargar said.