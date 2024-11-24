SI

Eagles Fan Roasts Cowboys At Philadelphia Marathon With Savage Sign

Ouch.

Mike Kadlick

The Dallas Cowboys run onto the field before playing against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys run onto the field before playing against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys played the Commanders on Sunday in Washington, but that didn't stop them from getting roasted by Eagles fans.

The annual Philadelphia Marathon was held in Pennsylvania today, and a spectator—presumably an Eagles fan—held the below sign as runners ran past the four-mile mark of the 26.2-mile race:

"You've run more miles than the Cowboys have wins this season," it read. Classic.

Dallas, of course, entered Sunday just 3-7 on the 2024 season, having lost five straight games with Dak Prescott out for the year and head coach Mike McCarthy firmly on the hot seat.

The Eagles, meanwhile, sit atop the NFC East at 8-2. They'll take on the Rams on NBC's Sunday Night Football from Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL