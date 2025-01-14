Eagles Fan Who Verbally Abused Packers Fan Banned From Lincoln Financial Field
In response to a video that quickly went viral on social media, a Philadelphia Eagles fan who verbally harassed a Green Bay Packers fan seated in front of him during the Eagles' 22–10 win over the Packers on Sunday has been banned from attending any future events at Lincoln Financial Field, according to longtime NFL reporter Derrick Gunn.
In the video shared by Green Bay content creator Alexander Basara, the Eagles fan, a man named Ryan Caldwell, is seen on camera yelling at the female Packers fan named Aly Keller—whom Basara said is his fiancee—calling her an "ugly dumb c---."
In an admirable response to the incident, Philadelphia is sending Green Bay gear to the woman.
Caldwell's employer, BCT Partners, a management consulting firm in New Jersey, on Monday said it had begun a "full investigation" into the matter. On Tuesday night, the company announced it had parted ways with Caldwell.
Caldwell, in a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated, apologized to the Packers fan for his words, which he said were "not without provocation."
"While attending an NFL game last Sunday to support my beloved Philadelphia Eagles, an incident occurred that I deeply regret. What began as banter with two Packers fans sitting near me escalated to something more serious, and I said things that were unacceptable. In the heat of the moment, I chose unforgiving words to address one of the fans, Ms. Ally Keller. I want to sincerely apologize to Ms. Keller for those words, and to my wife, family, and friends, my former employer and colleagues, Packer fans, Eagle fans, the Philadelphia Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, and all who were offended."
"That said, there are two sides to every story. The video clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation. I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price. For those who don’t know me, this incident does not reflect my values or the respect I have for others and is not indicative of the person I am."
Philadelphia will next take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.