Eagles Fans Celebrate Tush Push Remaining Unbanned With Perfect Billboard
The NFL made its official decision on the tush push at Wednesday's league owners meeting, declaring that the controversial assisted quarterback sneak popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles would remain a legal play.
That ends a years-long debate among the football world, at least for a year, as many had been calling for the play to be banned.
It didn't take long for Eagles fans to celebrate the league's decision against banning the play. Hours after the official ruling came through, a pro-tush push billboard was displayed in Philadelphia.
"You tried. We (tush) pushed back. GO BIRDS," read the billboard, which was paid for by Phans of Philly.
The tush push isn't going anywhere, so opposing defenses will simply have to figure out what adjustments are needed to prevent the Eagles, and other teams, from picking up a first down in short-yard situations.
No team has had more success running the tush push than Philadelphia. It's a play that's perfect for the skill set of Jalen Hurts and the team's tenacious offensive line. While many NFL fans have ridiculed the play, Eagles supporters are certainly not among that crowd, and they no longer have to worry about a 2025 rule change that would land the assisted QB sneak beyond the limits of the rulebook.