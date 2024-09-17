SI

Eagles Fans Were Furious After Heartbreaking Loss to Falcons

Philadelphia fans were furious after team blew game against Atlanta.

Ryan Phillips

Jalen Hurts struggled in the Eagles' loss to the Falcons.
Jalen Hurts struggled in the Eagles' loss to the Falcons. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles blew it in their Monday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons and their fans are not happy.

The Eagles kicked a field goal from Atlanta's 10-yard line to take a 21–15 lead with 1:39 remaining in the game. Some observers believed Philly should have gone for it on fourth down instead. A first down would have iced the game, while a failed conversion would have still pinned Atlanta deep.

The Falcons and Kirk Cousins responded with a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that took 1:05 off the clock. After a Drake London touchdown reception, the extra point gave Atlanta a 22–21 lead.

The Eagles got the ball back with 34 seconds remaining and Jalen Hurts threw an interception on the second play of the drive to seal the game.

Eagles fans couldn't believe how quickly their fortunes changed.

Many took to social media to express their feelings and they weren't pleasant.

The Eagles are now 1–1 and have lost seven of their last nine games if you include a wild card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. It's not surprising their fans are on edge.

