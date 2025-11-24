Eagles Fans Laid Into the Team After Devastating Blown 21-Point Lead vs. Rival Cowboys
The Eagles suffered one of the most embarrassing losses of the 2025 NFL season against the Cowboys on Sunday.
After jumping out to a 21–0 lead over their division rivals, the Eagles proceeded to absolutely collapse, allowing Dallas all the way back into the game before giving up a walk-off field goal to Brandon Aubrey to secure a 24–21 defeat.
Things started off great for Philadelphia, with wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been the focus of plenty of attention so far this year, broke free for the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts would run for two more touchdowns in the first half, putting the Eagles firmly in control.
But it all fell apart from there. The reigning Super Bowl champions would go on to punt four straight times, miss a field goal, fumble and punt again, not securing another point for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys rallied, and despite some heroic stops from the Eagles defense, put themselves in position to win with Aubrey’s kick as time expired.
Online, Eagles fans did not hold back while calling out their team. Had they been at home, they surely would have been booed off of the field, but since the game was in Dallas, fans could only vent their frustrations on social media.
The Eagles will have to shake off the loss and get back to work fast, as they host the Bears on Friday.