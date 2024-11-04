Eagles Fans Mercilessly Boo Nick Sirianni After Questionable Offensive Move
Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy with head coach Nick Sirianni.
On Sunday, the Eagles were locked in a too-close-for-comfort battle with the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and it seemed Sirianni was overthinking things.
With his team up 22-16 and facing fourth-and-1 from Jacksonville's 25-yard line, Sirianni opted to keep his offense on the field, rather than kick a field goal for a nine-point lead. Quarterback Jalen Hurts snapped the ball, rolled out and couldn't find anyone open, so the play failed, handing the ball to the Jaguars. Eagles fans immediately opened up, mercilessly booing their head coach's decision.
That marked the second time the Eagles had gone for it on fourth-and-short and failed despite being in range of an easy field goal. In the second quarter, Philadelphia had fourth-and-3 from Jacksonville's 22-yard line and Hurts threw a pass to A.J. Brown that fell incomplete.
If that wasn't enough, the Eagles also attempted two-point conversions after their second and third touchdowns, which both failed. Essentially, Sirianni has been pushing the envelope all day and has fallen up short each time.
It's not shocking Eagles fans are furious.