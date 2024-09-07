Eagles Fans Plead for Jason Kelce to Unretire After Replacement's Tough Start
The first game of the Philadelphia Eagles' post-Jason Kelce era did not get off to a good start.
Cam Jurgens, who shifted from right guard this season to replace the retired Kelce at center, made a crucial mistake in the season's opening minutes. With 7:11 remaining in the first quarter and the Eagles facing a third-and-6 from their own 20-yard line, Jurgens botched the snap exchange with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt fell on the football, giving his team a new possession that began in the red zone.
Eagles fans aren't accustomed to big mistakes at the center position, as Kelce starred there for 13 seasons from 2011 to '23 and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and an All-Pro six times, including his final campaign last year.
The city of Philadelphia—and the rest of the NFL world—was calling for Kelce to come back:
Meanwhile, Kelce himself was live-tweeting the game from home. He made sure to give Jurgens a big shoutout after the 25-year-old made up for his mistake by laying down a couple of nice blocks in the first half.
Nothing but class from the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.