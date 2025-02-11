Eagles Fans Set Record for Most Merchandise Sales in First 24 Hours Post-Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles fans are making the most of their team's Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to sports merchandiser Fanatics, the Eagles set a record for merchandise sales in the first 24 hours following a Super Bowl title. They're also the best-selling champion across all sports in the first 24 hours post-victory.
Fly Eagles (fans), Fly.
Given that Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin is from Philadelphia and, for lack of a better term, a fanatic of the Eagles, it's only fitting that his team broke his company's record. For context on his allegiance to the city, Rubin was part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2011 to '22.
The Eagles 40-22 win over Kansas City on Sunday marked their first Super Bowl victory since 2017. They're already the favorites to repeat in 2026.