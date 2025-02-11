SI

Eagles Fans Set Record for Most Merchandise Sales in First 24 Hours Post-Super Bowl

Philly fans are getting their money's worth following their team's 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles fans celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory over Chiefs. / Kaitlyn McCormick/Cherry Hill Courier-Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles fans are making the most of their team's Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to sports merchandiser Fanatics, the Eagles set a record for merchandise sales in the first 24 hours following a Super Bowl title. They're also the best-selling champion across all sports in the first 24 hours post-victory.

Fly Eagles (fans), Fly.

Given that Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin is from Philadelphia and, for lack of a better term, a fanatic of the Eagles, it's only fitting that his team broke his company's record. For context on his allegiance to the city, Rubin was part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2011 to '22.

The Eagles 40-22 win over Kansas City on Sunday marked their first Super Bowl victory since 2017. They're already the favorites to repeat in 2026.

