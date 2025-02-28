Eagles Finalize New-Look Staff by Hiring Tom Brady's College Teammate As QB Coach
Jalen Hurts will have a new quarterbacks coach to work with.
Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler was hired by the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles to become their new quarterbacks coach on Friday.
The college coach is replacing Doug Nussmeier, who recently left the Eagles to join former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's staff on the New Orleans Saints. Loeffler will be coach Nick Sirianni's fourth quarterbacks coach during his tenure in Philadelphia.
Loeffler worked at Bowling Green for the last six seasons, posting an overall 27-41 record. The team lost in all three bowl appearances under Loeffler.
It's worth noting that Loeffler played as Tom Brady's backup quarterback during his senior year at Michigan. Loeffler then went on to help coach Brady during his final years at Michigan as he worked as an assistant on the staff. The two have remained friends, according to sources from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
After leaving Michigan, Loeffler has spent most of his coaching career in quarterback coaching roles or working as an offensive coordinator for various programs. His only NFL stint so far has been being the Detroit Lions' quarterbacks coach in 2008, which was the team's infamous 0-16 season.