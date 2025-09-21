Eagles’ First Tush Push vs. Rams Had Another Bad Missed Call by Refs
The NFL hasn't fixed its tush push problem.
Fans were upset in Week 2 after the Philadelphia Eagles got away with repeated false starts while running their signature play against the Kansas City Chiefs. This week, the league instructed officials to call the play more closely. Unfortunately, that hasn't played out so far.
During the first quarter of the Eagles' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, they lined up to run the play deep in L.A. territory. Right guard Tyler Steen very clearly jumped early. Quarterback Jalen Hurts surged forward for the first down, but reactions immediately poured in.
The Eagles lined up and ran it again, two plays later for a touchdown.
Even the NFL's broadcast partner got in on the act, calling out the missed call.
Fans and pundits couldn't believe the referees missed yet another massive call on the play after a week of discussion about it.
This issue isn't going away for the NFL. While there is no immediate remedy in sight, it feels like Jason Kelce might be right and that the play is done.