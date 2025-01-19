SI

Eagles Force Huge Snow Fumble Thanks to Jalen Carter’s Perfect Punch

Carter punched the ball from Kyren Williams's hands in snowy conditions to change the Rams-Eagles game.

Ryan Phillips

Eagles defensive lineman punches ball out of Rams running back Kyren Williams's hand. / Via NB
The weather has now had a major impact on the divisional round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

With the Rams trailing 16-15 but driving with momentum, a fumble changed everything. As snow was pouring down, L.A. faced second-and-2 from their 43-yard line when running back Kyren Williams took a handoff to the left side and lost the ball after Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter delivered a perfect punch. Isaiah Rodgers picked the ball up and bolted down the right sideline before being pushed out of bounds at the Rams' 10-yard line.

You can see Carter with the perfectly-timed punch on the ball.

That play completely changed the momentum of the game. On the previous possession, the Rams sacked Jalen Hurts in the end zone for a safety to cut Philly's lead to 16-15. The ensuing free kick gave LA excellent field position. The fumble flipped the script and the Eagles were able to get a field goal out of it, stretching the lead back to 19-15.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

