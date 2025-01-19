Eagles Force Huge Snow Fumble Thanks to Jalen Carter’s Perfect Punch
The weather has now had a major impact on the divisional round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.
With the Rams trailing 16-15 but driving with momentum, a fumble changed everything. As snow was pouring down, L.A. faced second-and-2 from their 43-yard line when running back Kyren Williams took a handoff to the left side and lost the ball after Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter delivered a perfect punch. Isaiah Rodgers picked the ball up and bolted down the right sideline before being pushed out of bounds at the Rams' 10-yard line.
You can see Carter with the perfectly-timed punch on the ball.
That play completely changed the momentum of the game. On the previous possession, the Rams sacked Jalen Hurts in the end zone for a safety to cut Philly's lead to 16-15. The ensuing free kick gave LA excellent field position. The fumble flipped the script and the Eagles were able to get a field goal out of it, stretching the lead back to 19-15.