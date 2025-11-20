Eagles Great Says 'Something Else' Is Going On Between Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown
The defending-champion Eagles continue to win, despite the metronome-like noise, both internal and external, that continues to surround the team. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown's frustrations with the team's underachieving offense. Now, apparent frustrations within the Eagles‘s building, with quarterback Jalen Hurts. And there‘s no doubt that the team‘s offense, a top-10 unit in terms of points per game each of the last three seasons that now ranks 16th, hasn‘t performed the way they have hoped. But it‘s difficult to pinpoint exactly what the problem is with the unit as a whole, or what the root of Brown‘s frustrations are.
Former Eagles wide receiver and current Delaware State head football coach DeSean Jackson thinks he knows. Jackson, during an appearance on the House of Action podcast alongside Clinton Portis, insinuated that there‘s an issue between Hurts and Brown that goes beyond football.
"...And as you can tell, it‘s something else going on," Jackson said. "And I got a great relationship with him [A.J. Brown], I respect him. I can't say it. But I know, it's something else going on. That it's not all about football, not about X's and O's. I've had situationships with quarterbacks that I didn't necessarily like. And I'm just gonna be honest.
"And when it ain't there, it sticks out like a sore thumb."
Jackson, true to his word, didn't always have the best relationships with the man throwing him passes, most notably with former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. If someone would know, it would likely be Jackson. That said, it's difficult to believe that Hurts and Brown could be at odds personally. Both have spoken openly about the brotherly friendship they share, and Hurts is the godfather to Brown's daughter. But even Brown himself, in the aftermath of the Eagles‘ Super Bowl win this past February, acknowledged "issues" that he and Hurts had had to work through, noting that the two at times "bump heads." Given that context, it wouldn't be difficult to imagine that Brown's frustrations with the Eagles also include some chemistry hiccups with Hurts.
Jackson doesn't believe Brown is blameless in Eagles‘ frustrations
But Jackson also thinks Brown isn't above criticism in the situation.
"I don't like to criticize people but I'm a realist and I got to speak the facts," Jackson said. "I feel like he's [Brown] brought a lot of attention upon himself. I think he's a hell of a talent. As a wide receiver, you should want the ball. But when you're in an instance when you're doing these gimmicks or you're out on social media or you're on Twitch or you're saying all this—it brings more attention to you.
"And if you're going to bring the attention to you, that means you have to be on your game that much more. Your game got to be superior. Your game got to be top-tier..."
Brown, who had continued to seemingly vent frustrations on a Twitch stream this past week, then drew criticisms for his apparent lack of effort on a route during Philadelphia's win over Detroit in Week 11. Jackson believes Brown has put a microscope on his own performance by being so outspoken about the team's underwhelming offense.
Given all the noise around the Eagles, the microscope is now on the team's offensive players. Will they rise above the noise?
Philadelphia takes on the Cowboys in Week 12.