Eagles Guard Landon Dickerson Carted Off Practice Field Following Leg Injury
Keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts protected may have just gotten a whole lot harder for the Eagles heading into the start of the season.
According to multiple reports, the team's starting left guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the field on Sunday evening after suffering what appeared to be a right leg injury.
Dickerson reportedly sustained the injury late in the Eagles' in-stadium practice at Lincoln Financial Field. After being checked out by trainers, he was helped off the field—barely able to put any weight on his right leg—before being carted from the sideline to the locker room.
Dickerson was notably listed on the Eagles' injury report on Saturday with a knee injury, per ESPN's Tim McManus.
Drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Dickerson has started 62 of 63 games to start his young career. A three-time Pro Bowler, he signed a four-year, $84 million extension with Philadelphia last offseason, and was part of the team’s Super Bowl LIX win back in February.