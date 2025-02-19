Eagles Hire New Offensive Coordinator After Kellen Moore's Departure
The Philadelphia Eagles have officially passed the reins of their offense to a new coach.
After the departure of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was hired to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, Philadelphia is promoting from within, giving Kevin Patullo the keys to the offense.
Patullo has been with the Eagles since 2021, serving as the team’s pass game coordinator and added the title of associate head coach ahead of the 2023 season.
The team announced its decision on social media.
Patullo will obviously have a lot to live up to coming off of a run to the Super Bowl, but with star players including Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and one of the best offensive lines in the league at his disposal, he’ll have plenty of tools to work with as he gets started planning for 2025.