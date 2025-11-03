Eagles Bolster Defense By Landing Jaelan Phillips in Trade With Dolphins
The defending champion Eagles have been busy before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline and that continued Monday morning when they landed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in a deal with the Dolphins, according to reports.
Phillips was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft by Miami and racked up 26 sacks in his five years with the Dolphins.
The Eagles have been working to bolster their defense, trading for cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter in the last week.
Philadelphia will send a 2026 third-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Phillips, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Eagles, who are coming off their bye week, are 6-2 on the season. They face the Packers next Monday night at Lambeau Field in a showdown between two of the best teams in the NFC.