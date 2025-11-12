Eagles' Jaire Alexander Reportedly Steps Away From Football
Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander has stepped away from football and is weighing retirement, according to Tuesday evening reports from Jay Glazer of Fox and Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"I’m told Jaire is contemplating retirement but for now is stepping away to think through his next steps," Russini wrote, with Glazer adding that Alexander "has decided to step away from football to try to focus on getting himself right physically and mentally" ahead of a potential decision.
Alexander, 28, is in his eighth professional season and his first away from the Packers—the team that drafted him 18th out of Louisville in 2018.
On Nov. 1, the Ravens traded Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Philadelphia for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Alexander played just two games for Baltimore before being moved, tallying five tackles.
With Green Bay, Alexander was a crucial defensive piece, making Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2022 and helping the Packers consistently contend in the twilight of quarterback Aaron Rodgers's tenure.