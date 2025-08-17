Eagles Land Former Second-Round Pick Wide Receiver in Trade With Houston
The Eagles have added wide receiver depth with a trade on Sunday.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting Philadelphia has acquired John Metchie III from the Houston Texans.
The Texans will be receiving tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick in 2026 that originally belonged to them. Meanwhile, the Eagles are getting Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick that also originally belonged to them.
Houston made Metchie a second-round pick (No. 44) in the 2022 NFL draft after three seasons at Alabama. He was diagnosed with leukemia before training camp during his rookie year. By the next summer, he was cleared to play and finished the 2023 campaign with 16 receptions for 158 yards. In 2024, he had 24 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown.
Now Metchie is joining the defending Super Bowl champions and adding to a wide receiver room that is led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Behind those two stars, Metchie will battle for playing time among a group that includes Jahan Dotson, Terrace Marshall, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith.
It's worth noting, during Smith's Heisman Trophy season in 2020, Metchie was Alabama's second-leading receiver. They worked well together and helped the Crimson Tide win a national title. Now they're reunited.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has yet another weapon to work with.