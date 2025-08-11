Eagles' Landon Dickerson Thought to Have Torn Meniscus in Practice
The Philadelphia Eagles may have to begin 2025 with a hole in their offensive line.
Eagles guard Landon Dickerson is believed to have suffered a torn meniscus, according to a Monday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Dickerson, 26, had to be carted off the field during Philadelphia's open practice Sunday.
If confirmed, it would be a severe blow to the Eagles' offensive line—a bulwark of their success a year ago. In four years with the team since Philadelphia drafted Dickerson out of Alabama in 2021, the Hickory, N.C., native has made three Pro Bowls.
Working behind the Eagles' line, running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in 2024—the eighth-highest total in history.
Per Tim McManus of ESPN, the injury occurred on a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to Barkley that saw Dickerson go to the ground.
Philadelphia is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.