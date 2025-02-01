Eagles Legend Lane Johnson's Plan for 2025 Season Won't Change Based on Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson isn't going anywhere.
Johnson, who will wrap up his 12th NFL season in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, addressed his future in the league Saturday.
"I'm definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose," he said in a press conference. "I'm definitely playing next year. That's how you take it, I guess, when you get up in age is take it one game at a time. But physically, I feel a lot better than I have the past couple of years. I feel really good. For being this late in the year, it's usually not like that. So, man, I'm thankful."
Johnson, the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, has two years remaining on his contract. He'll take up $17.4 million against the salary cap next season and $22.4 million in 2026.
Johnson played all but two games this season, lining up for 91% of the Eagles' offensive snaps. He helped pave the way for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's historic season in which he racked up a league-high 2,005 rushing yards—the ninth-most in a single season in NFL history.
Johnson and the Eagles are preparing to battle the Chiefs' defense in the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years. No matter how it goes in New Orleans, Johnson plans to be strapping on the pads again this summer for another trip around the sun in the NFL.