Eagles' Lane Johnson Posted Funniest Meme After Exiting Then Re-Entering Game vs. Packers

Johnson left the game at one point with an ankle injury.

Brigid Kennedy

Johnson exited with an ankle injury, but came back in in the fourth quarter.
Johnson exited with an ankle injury, but came back in in the fourth quarter.
Star offensive tackle Lane Johnson had Eagles fans holding their breath on Monday night when he exited the game vs. the Packers with what looked to be a scary-looking ankle injury in the second quarter.

Not only did the 6'6", 325-pound lineman need help getting off the field, but he was then carted through the tunnel and to the locker room, where he was further evaluated.

Luckily, however, Johnson made it back onto the field late in the fourth quarter and finished out the game. And when the contest was over, he made light of his reappearing act with a funny WWE-themed meme on X (formerly Twitter): specifically, a GIF of the Undertaker flipping open a coffin and locking in for a fight.

In other words, Johnson joked that he came back from the dead to help his team get the win. (Oh, and he also made his X profile photo a screengrab of his large body on the tiny medical cart, if you're curious to check that out, as well).

After the game, Coach Nick Sirianni applauded Johnson's dedication to return.

"Man, he's a warrior," the coach said. "These guys put their bodies on the line, and I've just got so much respect for that. ... For Lane to do that, man, that just does this to a team even more," he continued, miming a gelling motion with his hands. "When guys are willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of the team. I mean, that's why this game is awesome."

As of this writing, Johnson is not listed as questionable on ESPN—a good sign for his Week 11 availability. We will definitely learn more on that front later this week.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

