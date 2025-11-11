Eagles' Lane Johnson Posted Funniest Meme After Exiting Then Re-Entering Game vs. Packers
Star offensive tackle Lane Johnson had Eagles fans holding their breath on Monday night when he exited the game vs. the Packers with what looked to be a scary-looking ankle injury in the second quarter.
Not only did the 6'6", 325-pound lineman need help getting off the field, but he was then carted through the tunnel and to the locker room, where he was further evaluated.
Luckily, however, Johnson made it back onto the field late in the fourth quarter and finished out the game. And when the contest was over, he made light of his reappearing act with a funny WWE-themed meme on X (formerly Twitter): specifically, a GIF of the Undertaker flipping open a coffin and locking in for a fight.
In other words, Johnson joked that he came back from the dead to help his team get the win. (Oh, and he also made his X profile photo a screengrab of his large body on the tiny medical cart, if you're curious to check that out, as well).
After the game, Coach Nick Sirianni applauded Johnson's dedication to return.
"Man, he's a warrior," the coach said. "These guys put their bodies on the line, and I've just got so much respect for that. ... For Lane to do that, man, that just does this to a team even more," he continued, miming a gelling motion with his hands. "When guys are willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of the team. I mean, that's why this game is awesome."
As of this writing, Johnson is not listed as questionable on ESPN—a good sign for his Week 11 availability. We will definitely learn more on that front later this week.