Eagles O-Line Had Giddy Reaction to Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley Gifting Golf Carts
NFL quarterbacks often surprise their offensive linemen with pretty awesome gifts for Christmas each year, and they continue to be more extravagant year after year.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, along with running back Saquon Barkley, teamed up to gift their offensive lineman all golf carts for the holiday season. The sides of the golf carts all had the players' names and numbers on them.
The offensive linemen ran outside of the practice facility and thanked Hurts and Barkley before checking out their new wheels. They all giddily ran to the golf carts and began honking the horns, as one does. Some players even test drove theirs. Hurts and Barkley loved watching their teammates enjoy their new gifts.
Hurts may have drawn inspiration from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who gifted his offensive linemen with golf carts last season. Those were red with the players' names and numbers on them.