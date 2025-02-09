Eagles’ O-Line Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Saquon Barkley Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to end Sunday night with one heck of a party after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
But before the game kicked off, there was a little bit of early celebrating the team needed to get out of the way, as Super Bowl Sunday happened to fall on the birthday of superstar running back Saquon Barkley.
In honor of the newly named Offensive Player of the Year, the Eagles offensive line sang “Happy Birthday” for Barkley before the game, and even had a cake ready to go in case anyone needed a pregame snack.
In addition to Barkley, rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean is also celebrating his birthday on Sunday, with Barkley turning 28 and DeJean turning 22.
It’s not hard to guess what the two wished for when they blew out the candles.