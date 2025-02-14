Eagles Linebacker Gleefully Signs Baby During Super Bowl Parade
The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade has delivered in every way imaginable, from tight end Grant Calcaterra crushing beers with frat-like efficiency to fans mistaking safety Reed Blankenship for cornerback Cooper DeJean.
But this moment involving linebacker Zack Baun might just take the cake.
While walking the parade, Baun, with a wide smile on his face, moves to a fan on the side of the road and quickly signs the head of said fan's baby. Granted, the child looks to be wearing a molding helmet, which is where Baun signed, but still—that rocks.
Someone then says, "You're the f---ing GOAT, bro" before two other people say, "Stay in Philly, we love you!" and "Stay forever, Zack! We love you!"
Baun then caps the moment off with a kiss on the baby's head. Just perfect.
Check that video out, per the Philadelphia Inquirer, below:
Baun signed a one-year deal with Philly last March, which means he will soon enter free agency. He indicated earlier this week that he has not spoken with the front office yet about a return.
"I haven't really thought about it much, honestly," the 28-year-old said at the time. "Just letting the dust settle on this Super Bowl victory. It's a crazy accomplishment in itself. [Friday], I'll celebrate with my team. I'm excited for that. ... "Then after that, I'll really dive deep and think about what the future holds."