Eagles Linebacker Gleefully Signs Baby During Super Bowl Parade

This is what we want to see.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on Feb. 14, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on Feb. 14, 2025. / Philadelphia Inquirer/Twitter/ Screenshot
The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade has delivered in every way imaginable, from tight end Grant Calcaterra crushing beers with frat-like efficiency to fans mistaking safety Reed Blankenship for cornerback Cooper DeJean.

But this moment involving linebacker Zack Baun might just take the cake.

While walking the parade, Baun, with a wide smile on his face, moves to a fan on the side of the road and quickly signs the head of said fan's baby. Granted, the child looks to be wearing a molding helmet, which is where Baun signed, but still—that rocks.

Someone then says, "You're the f---ing GOAT, bro" before two other people say, "Stay in Philly, we love you!" and "Stay forever, Zack! We love you!"

Baun then caps the moment off with a kiss on the baby's head. Just perfect.

Check that video out, per the Philadelphia Inquirer, below:

Baun signed a one-year deal with Philly last March, which means he will soon enter free agency. He indicated earlier this week that he has not spoken with the front office yet about a return.

"I haven't really thought about it much, honestly," the 28-year-old said at the time. "Just letting the dust settle on this Super Bowl victory. It's a crazy accomplishment in itself. [Friday], I'll celebrate with my team. I'm excited for that. ... "Then after that, I'll really dive deep and think about what the future holds."

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

