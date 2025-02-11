SI

Eagles’ Mekhi Becton Was in Tears as He Sat With His Son After Winning the Super Bowl

Stephen Douglas

Mekhi Becton took it all in after winning the Super Bowl.
Mekhi Becton was drafted by the New York Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL draft with hopes that he would anchor their offensive line at tackle for a long time. Instead he struggled and battled injuries for four seasons.

When he became a free agent last year he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and ended up becoming the starting right guard on a team that produced one of the greatest single-season rushing performances in NFL history with Saquon Barkley.

That was all on Becton's face Sunday night after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. As he sat on the field with his son seated between his legs and took it all in, tears streamed down his face.

As heartwarming as that is, Becton was already in a better place back in September as his mother told NJ.com:

“He’s come a long way from the injuries and things that he was going through,” Semone Becton said. “Now, I can tell he’s in a happier place. As a mom, it brings a lot of joy to see him smiling again. Nobody wants their kid to be mentally in a different place, especially with something they love doing.”

Winning the Super Bowl was just the cherry on top.

